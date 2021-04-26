OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year — Goldman Sachs

Britain looks set to see faster economic growth than the United States this year as the country races ahead with its vaccination programme after its slump in 2020, Goldman Sachs said on Sunday.

The bank said in a note to clients that it now expects British gross domestic product to grow by a "striking" 7.8% this year, "above our expectations for the U.S."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A Reuters poll of analysts published on April 13 showed an average forecast for growth of 5.0% in the UK, the world's fifth-biggest economy in 2021. The International Monetary Fund has projected a 5.3% expansion.

But since those forecasts were made there have been signs of an acceleration in the pace of recovery with the country now having given a first coronavirus vaccine to more than half of its total population.

"The UK economy is rebounding sharply from the Covid crisis," Goldman Sachs said.

"The April flash PMI was much stronger than expected in the UK, with the services PMI moving strongly further into expansionary territory," it said.

The bank also noted a much-stronger-than-expected 5.4% monthly jump in retail sales in March.

The note did not provide a comparison forecast for U.S. economic growth this year. In February, Goldman said it expected U.S. GDP would grow by 6.8% in 2021 as President Joe Biden pushed ahead with a huge fiscal stimulus programme.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Volunteers prepare beds with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders at a Covid Care Centre Premium Premium

US sends five tonnes of oxygen concentrators to India amid Covid crisis

2 min read . 05:20 AM IST
File Photo: Covid-19 patients undergo treatment at Civil hospital which converted into dedicated covid-19 hospital amid a surge in Coronavirus casesPremium Premium

Test materials in short supply

3 min read . 12:03 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Premium Premium

France to provide medical oxygen assistance to India to help combat COVID-19

1 min read . 25 Apr 2021
In this file photo taken on September 25, 2014 Moroccan-born Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz acknowledges the audience at the end of the Lanvin 2015 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris.Premium Premium

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies of Covid-19 aged 59

2 min read . 25 Apr 2021

Britain's economy shrank by nearly 10% last year as it was hit by longer coronavirus lockdowns than many of its peers. By comparison, the U.S. economy shrank by an estimated 3.5%, according to the IMF.

On Saturday, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying he expected "very rapid growth at least over the next couple of quarters" as the country lifts its coronavirus restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout