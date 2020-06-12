Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >UK economy shrinks 20.4% during April lockdown
Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

UK economy shrinks 20.4% during April lockdown

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST PTI

  • In April, UK economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February
  • April's decline follows a 5.8% contraction in March

LONDON : Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said April's fall is “the biggest the U.K. has ever seen," and “almost 10 times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall." April's decline follows a 5.8% contraction in March.

In April, the economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February.

The UK was put into lockdown on March 23 and restrictions are slowly being eased. On Monday, nonessential shops, such as department stores and electronic retailers, are due to reopen.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated