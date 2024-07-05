UK Elections: Keir Starmer to become new PM; What Starmer’s win means for India?

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, emphasizes readiness for change and commitment to serve all constituents. Labour's foreign policy termed 'progressive realism' aims to navigate global challenges pragmatically while upholding progressive values.

Mausam Jha
Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour party, hugs his wife Victoria Starmer as he attends a reception to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s Labour party, hugs his wife Victoria Starmer as he attends a reception to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett(REUTERS)

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party who is poised to become the UK's new Prime Minister, expressed gratitude to voters and highlighted a readiness for change and a deviation from what he termed “politics of performance.”

Following his victory in Holborn and St Pancras, the 61-year-old emphasized in his speech that regardless of how individuals cast their votes, he is “committed to serving every resident in his constituency”.

Labour Party, which has been out of power since 2010, has outlined a foreign policy approach termed “progressive realism,” according to David Lammy, who will likely assume the role of foreign secretary.

What is ‘Progressive realism’?

Progressive realism is a foreign policy approach combining pragmatism with a commitment to progressive values and principles, such as human rights, equality, and democracy. This strategy acknowledges the complexities of a global landscape as it exists rather than as idealized, aiming to navigate international relations pragmatically while upholding progressive values.

Starmer's approach to striking a balance between realism and idealism in foreign affairs was evident in his statements regarding the Kashmir issue in 2020.

“Any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament, and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully. Labour is an internationalist party and stands for the defence of human rights everywhere,” Starmer said in April 2020, Al Jazeera reported.

Starmer's manifesto includes a pledge to establish a “new strategic partnership” with India, focusing notably on pursuing a free trade agreement (FTA). This commitment highlights his intent to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including technology, security, education, and climate change, aiming to enhance relations with India, one of the globe's rapidly advancing economies.

It is to be noted that the Indian-origin population constitutes the largest ethnic minority community in the UK, comprising over 2.3% of the total population, which amounts to approximately 1.5 million individuals.

Conversely, India aims to secure increased mobility opportunities for its skilled professionals. A Labour government might be more inclined to negotiate concessions concerning mobility-related issues.

He garnered 18,884 votes in this election, with independent candidate and pro-Palestinian activist Andrew Feinstein coming in second place. However, Starmer's majority saw a notable decrease from 22,766 votes in 2019 to 11,572 votes in this election.

(With inputs from agencies)

