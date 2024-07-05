UK Elections 2024: ‘I am sorry! I’ll head down to London’, Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, Keir Starmer set to be next PM

UK Elections 2024. ) -Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister, with his centre-left Labour Party winning the British elections. Rishi Sunak conceded his defeat to Labour Party.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated5 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour Party. (Reuters)
Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour Party. (Reuters)

UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak conceded defeat to the Labour Party as Keir Starmer will become Britain's next prime minister, with his centre-left party winning the parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government by trouncing Conservative Party.

“...The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides...,” Sunak told media persons.

“I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry,” he said.

Rishi Sunak added, “I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all...”

Despite his convincing victory, polls have suggested there is little enthusiasm for Starmer or his party, and he comes to power at a time when the country is facing a series of daunting challenges, Reuters reported.

Britain is facing its highest tax burden since just after World War Two, with net debt nearly equal to its annual economic output. Living standards have declined, and public services are struggling, especially the National Health Service, which has been plagued by strikes.

Starmer has had to temper some of Labour's ambitious plans, including its key green spending pledges, and he has vowed not to increase taxes for “working people.”

The Conservative Party's support has been heavily eroded by the right-wing populist Reform UK party, led by Brexit advocate Nigel Farage, who has focused on reducing immigration.

Starmer has committed to ending the Conservative policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda but will face pressure to find a solution to the issue of tens of thousands of people arriving across the Channel in small boats.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

