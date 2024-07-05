UK Elections 2024: ‘We did it, change begins now’, says Keir Starmer in victory speech

Labour Party wins landslide victory in UK elections, Keir Starmer to become prime minister. Starmer promises to govern for all citizens and expresses gratitude for support in victory speech and social media post.

Updated5 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour party, reacts as he speaks at a reception to celebrate his win at the Tate Modern election in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. (Reuters)
Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s Labour party, reacts as he speaks at a reception to celebrate his win at the Tate Modern election in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. (Reuters)

UK Elections 2024: Britain’s Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, official results showed, as a jaded electorate appeared to hand the party a landslide victory. Hence, Labour leader Keir Starmer will officially become prime minister later in the day.

“A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility. We did it.... change begins now. I will govern for every single person in this country,” Starmer said in his victory speech.

He also shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, "Thank you, Holborn and St Pancras, for putting your trust in me again. Change begins right here.”

Also Read | UK General Elections: Who is Keir Starmer, Labour leader who could be the PM?

For Starmer, this victory represents a significant achievement that also comes with enormous challenges. He must address a weary electorate eager for change amid a backdrop of economic hardship, growing distrust in institutions, and a deteriorating social fabric.

London voter James Erskine, who was optimistic for change in the hours before polls closed, said, “Nothing has gone well in the last 14 years. I just see this as the potential for a seismic shift, and that’s what I’m hoping for.”

“I think we’re going to have to get used again to relatively stable government, with ministers staying in power for quite a long time, and with government being able to think beyond the very short term to medium-term objectives,” said Anand Menon, professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at King’s College London.

Also Read | UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, Keir Starmer set to be next PM

Britain has faced a series of tumultuous years, partly due to actions by the Conservatives and partly due to external factors, leaving many voters feeling pessimistic about the nation's future. 

The UK's departure from the European Union, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have taken a toll on the economy. Additionally, public outrage was sparked by lockdown breaches involving then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
