UK elections tomorrow: Rishi Sunak’s party says rival Keir Starmer heading for record-breaking win | Everything to know

UK gears up to vote on Thursday to decide whether Labour Party leader Keir Starmer can end 14 years of opposition and win the keys to 10 Downing Street, or whether — somehow — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can buck the polls and claim what would be an extraordinary turnaround victory.
The polling booths across the country will open at 7 am and close at 10 pm as voters elect their MPs for the UK Parliament’s 650 constituencies - with 326 required for a majority and to avert a hung Parliament.
(With agency inputs)