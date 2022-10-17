UK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April: Report

UK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April: Report1 min read . 03:39 PM IST
The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected later today
Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce that the government's energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April after which it will become targeted and capped, the Times reported on Monday.
The report comes ahead of a statement from Hunt which is expected later today.
He further noted that the government's 'Energy Markets Financing Scheme', a support package to help energy firms facing temporary short-term financing problems, was now open for applications.
"These firms will be able to apply for government-backed guarantees to secure commercial financing and meet large margin calls from energy price volatility," the Treasury said in a statement.
State-owned firms and energy firms owned by financial institutions and commodity trading houses will not be eligible for the scheme, according to the statement.
Separately, the Bank of England published the rules for energy firms seeking to use the new liquidity tool.
Applications will be accepted on Jan. 27 and, once approved, firms will be able to benefit from a guarantee for 12 months, it specified.
Energy suppliers across Europe have struggled in the face of record-high wholesale power and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading governments to step in to make sure they do not collapse.
"Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to unprecedented volatility in wholesale energy markets. Over the past month, natural gas futures prices have been changing by more than 15% a day," the Treasury said on Monday.
Russia has said Western sanctions and energy policy mistakes have led to the soaring prices and volatility.
(With inputs from agencies)
