UK envoy offers ‘all possible help’ to crisis-hit Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The active British high commissioner on Wednesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the current macroeconomic situation of the world along with cash-strapped Pakistan.
Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish appreciated the incumbent Pakistani government for the measures it has taken for economic stability and offered ‘all possible help’ from the United Kingdom to overcome the ongoing financial collapse.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×