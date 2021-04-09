UK, EU face privacy criticism for covid-19 passport plans
- Privacy advocates say coronavirus certificates will require people to share sensitive health data
British and European plans to develop coronavirus passports aim to let businesses reopen safely, but privacy advocates and businesses warn that they may be invasive and onerous.
The U.K. government said this week that trials for a Covid-19 certificate system would start this month and continue through May. With some exemptions, people will be required to show proof that they have a recent negative virus test, have been vaccinated or are immune after recovering from Covid-19 to enter certain events at nightclubs and sports arenas including the soccer FA Cup final.
