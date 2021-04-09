UK, EU face privacy criticism for covid-19 passport plans

The U.K. government said this week that trials for a Covid-19 certificate system would start this month and continue through May. With some exemptions, people will be required to show proof that they have a recent negative virus test, have been vaccinated or are immune after recovering from Covid-19 to enter certain events at nightclubs and sports arenas including the soccer FA Cup final.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in