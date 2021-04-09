Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK, EU face privacy criticism for covid-19 passport plans

UK, EU face privacy criticism for covid-19 passport plans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: REVIV USA West Coast Operations Manager Kari Armamento uses a cell phone to demonstrate the HELIIX Health Passport at REVIV at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The British health technology company's digital vaccine passport is a mobile app that uses an encrypted code to show the results of a recent COVID-19 test or vaccination using V-Health's VCode secure technology. The passport can be scanned from far away upon arrival at a venue or event requiring a vaccination passport or recent negative COVID-19 test to enter while keeping personal health data confidential. It was launched in Las Vegas to help safely bring attendees back to conventions, restaurants, and live music and sporting events. Companies can also personalize the technology to manage their workforces. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
5 min read . 06:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Privacy advocates say coronavirus certificates will require people to share sensitive health data

British and European plans to develop coronavirus passports aim to let businesses reopen safely, but privacy advocates and businesses warn that they may be invasive and onerous.

The U.K. government said this week that trials for a Covid-19 certificate system would start this month and continue through May. With some exemptions, people will be required to show proof that they have a recent negative virus test, have been vaccinated or are immune after recovering from Covid-19 to enter certain events at nightclubs and sports arenas including the soccer FA Cup final.

