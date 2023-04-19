UK expresses ‘great concern’ over secret Chinese police station in London

The UK said a report of an alleged secret Chinese police station in south London is of “great concern" and that it will not tolerate any attempt by China to harass its citizens.

The Times reported Wednesday that a Chinese businessman who has organized fund-raising dinners for the UK’s governing Conservative Party is linked with such a station in Croydon. Crime Minister Chris Philp told the House of Commons an investigation by the “law enforcement community" is under way and he could not comment on the exact case.

But he told MPs: “Any attempt to coerce, intimidate or illegally repatriate any individual will not be tolerated. This egregious activity is part of a wider trend of authoritarian governments — not just China but others as well — perpetuating transnational repression in an effort to silence their critics overseas, undermine democracy and the rule of law, and further their own narrow geopolitical interests."

The report adds to a growing list of frictions between the UK and China, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described as a “challenge to the world order." In December, China removed six consulate officials following a diplomatic spat over an attack on a Hong Kong man staging a peaceful protest outside the country’s consulate in Manchester.

Philp said the government was aware of approximately 100 Chinese police stations around the world. On Tuesday two men were charged with operating such a station in New York, while 44 others were charged over an alleged Chinese campaign to harass its citizens.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the director general of Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5 — Ken McCallum — had warned about Chinese authorities “both trying to influence our politics and also run unauthorized operations to monitor and intimidate the Chinese diaspora including forcibly repatriating Chinese nationals."

Kicking People Out

She questioned whether the government was doing enough to address “the scale of this threat" and suggested it was “not updating Parliament for fear of party political embarrassment because of the connections with the Conservative Party."

Sunak’s press secretary told reporters she didn’t recognize reports of such links.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, a longtime critic of Beijing, also called on ministers to act faster in shutting down illegal police stations.

“Why in heaven’s name haven’t we acted alongside the Americans, even the Dutch, and shut these stations down and kicked those people out of the country?" he asked Philp in the Commons.

Philp insisted the UK government was taking a “proactive approach" and “protecting individuals and communities from threats."

As well as last year’s diplomatic spat over the incident in Manchester, tensions have arisen from Britain’s ban on Huawei Technologies Co, technology from parts of its mobile network, and also from a bar on the Chinese-owned TikTok app from Parliamentary and government devices.

National Cyber Security Centre Chief Executive Officer Lindy Cameron this week warned that China “is aiming for global technological supremacy" and that the UK cannot afford not to keep pace.