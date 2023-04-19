UK expresses ‘great concern’ over secret Chinese police station in London

But he told MPs: “Any attempt to coerce, intimidate or illegally repatriate any individual will not be tolerated. This egregious activity is part of a wider trend of authoritarian governments — not just China but others as well — perpetuating transnational repression in an effort to silence their critics overseas, undermine democracy and the rule of law, and further their own narrow geopolitical interests."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}