UK expresses outrage over Israel’s 'refusal to allow sufficient aid' to Gaza: ‘Manmade famine in 21st century’

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel's “refusal to allow in sufficient aid”, stating efforts are underway by British officials to get critically ill and injured children out of Gaza to receive specialist care at UK hospitals, AP reported.

Lammy pledged an additional USD 20 million for medical assistance in Gaza and the wider region while expressing deep concern over Israel’s restrictions on aid to Gaza, which he described as “outrageous”.

"This is not a natural disaster, it's a manmade famine in the 21st century. I'm outraged by the Israeli government's refusal to allow in sufficient aid. We all know there is only one way out — an immediate ceasefire,” Lammy said.

He informed lawmakers that British officials are also assisting students from Gaza who have received scholarships to UK universities, enabling them to begin their studies this fall.

‘Massive humanitarian response’ needed, says Lammy Lammy emphasised the urgent need for a “massive humanitarian response” to stop more Palestinians from dying and suffering from starvation, especially following the world’s top authority on food crises stated in late August that the largest city in the Gaza Strip is facing famine conditions.

He did not specify how many sick children or scholarship students the UK is accepting from Gaza. However, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament on Monday that officials are fast-tracking visa processing for these Palestinians and their family members accompanying them.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and women and girls are suffering the worst of the pain. UK support delivered through @UNFPA can make a vital difference, if Israel allows much more aid in,” Lammy said on August 31.

Meanwhile, according to British media, officials are assisting in the evacuation of nine Gaza students who received Chevening scholarships, funded by the UK Foreign Office, while dozens of other Palestinian students with offers to study in the UK remain uncertain about their status.

Officials declined to share specific details about the evacuation process, citing the sensitive and complicated nature of the situation. Several other European countries, including Italy, have also evacuated students and seriously ill children from Gaza.

The UK funds field hospitals in Gaza through a charity and partners with the World Health Organisation in Egypt to assist in the treatment of some of the 8,000 medically evacuated individuals from Gaza.

Earlier, Lammy said he was "horrified" by Israeli strikes on a Gaza hospital that claimed at least 20 people, comprising five journalists.

He took to X after the strikes that hit the Khan Yunis hospital on August 25 and said, “Horrified by Israel's attack on Nasser hospital. Civilians, healthcare workers and journalists must be protected. We need an immediate ceasefire."