OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK extends COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Wockhardt by 6 months
The Wockhardt Ltd. plant, a site used in the production of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, in Wrexham, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AstraZeneca Plc triggered an emergency just over a week ago when it revealed it was cutting back planned vaccine supply to the EU by a reported 60% to 31 million doses following disruption at a plant in Belgium. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
The Wockhardt Ltd. plant, a site used in the production of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, in Wrexham, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AstraZeneca Plc triggered an emergency just over a week ago when it revealed it was cutting back planned vaccine supply to the EU by a reported 60% to 31 million doses following disruption at a plant in Belgium. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

UK extends COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Wockhardt by 6 months

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 04:17 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022 and will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the company in Wrexham, North Wales

The United Kingdom has extended Covid-19 vaccine deal with India's pharma company Wockhart by up to 6 months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the compa in Wrexham, North Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The FY22 budget omits any talk about the government's debt-to-GDP ratio. Photo: Mint

Rising debt/GDP ratio may be viewed negatively from rating perspective: Fitch

2 min read . 05:12 PM IST
File photo of Army trucks moving towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI Photo)

Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Like other Gulf oil producers, Saudi Arabia was hit hard last year as a drop in crude prices decimated government revenue

Saudi economy grew 2.8% in fourth quarter as Covid impact eased

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
The Indian currency closed at 72.85 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 2 March 2020. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Rupee closes at 11-month high against dollar

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, on her visit to Mumbai as part of a drive to improve business links between UK and India announced the extension saying, “This is a brilliant bit of news for the UK and people of Wrexham... Wockhardt’s investment shows the strength of our trading ties with India which is a further boost to our already-strong vaccine supply as we build back stronger from coronavirus."

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt Group said, “We are happy to extend our collaboration with the UK Government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic."

Speaking about the contract Ravi Limaye, Managing Director, Wockhardt UK said, “This extension by the UK Government displays our collaboration and commitment in the vital role that we have been playing in the fill-finish process for COVID-19 vaccines in UK."

Wockhardt in August 2020 had said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish the COVID-19 vaccines.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at 527.15 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout