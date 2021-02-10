UK extends COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Wockhardt by 6 months

The United Kingdom has extended Covid-19 vaccine deal with India's pharma company Wockhart by up to 6 months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the compa in Wrexham, North Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, on her visit to Mumbai as part of a drive to improve business links between UK and India announced the extension saying, “This is a brilliant bit of news for the UK and people of Wrexham... Wockhardt’s investment shows the strength of our trading ties with India which is a further boost to our already-strong vaccine supply as we build back stronger from coronavirus."

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt Group said, “We are happy to extend our collaboration with the UK Government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic."

Speaking about the contract Ravi Limaye, Managing Director, Wockhardt UK said, “This extension by the UK Government displays our collaboration and commitment in the vital role that we have been playing in the fill-finish process for COVID-19 vaccines in UK."

Wockhardt in August 2020 had said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish the COVID-19 vaccines.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at ₹527.15 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.









