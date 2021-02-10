Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK extends COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Wockhardt by 6 months
The Wockhardt Ltd. plant, a site used in the production of the AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, in Wrexham, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AstraZeneca Plc triggered an emergency just over a week ago when it revealed it was cutting back planned vaccine supply to the EU by a reported 60% to 31 million doses following disruption at a plant in Belgium. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

UK extends COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Wockhardt by 6 months

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022 and will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the company in Wrexham, North Wales

The United Kingdom has extended Covid-19 vaccine deal with India's pharma company Wockhart by up to 6 months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom has extended Covid-19 vaccine deal with India's pharma company Wockhart by up to 6 months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the compa in Wrexham, North Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rising debt/GDP ratio may be viewed negatively from rating perspective: Fitch

2 min read . 05:12 PM IST

Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST

Saudi economy grew 2.8% in fourth quarter as Covid impact eased

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Rupee closes at 11-month high against dollar

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the compa in Wrexham, North Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rising debt/GDP ratio may be viewed negatively from rating perspective: Fitch

2 min read . 05:12 PM IST

Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST

Saudi economy grew 2.8% in fourth quarter as Covid impact eased

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Rupee closes at 11-month high against dollar

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, on her visit to Mumbai as part of a drive to improve business links between UK and India announced the extension saying, “This is a brilliant bit of news for the UK and people of Wrexham... Wockhardt’s investment shows the strength of our trading ties with India which is a further boost to our already-strong vaccine supply as we build back stronger from coronavirus."

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt Group said, “We are happy to extend our collaboration with the UK Government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic."

Speaking about the contract Ravi Limaye, Managing Director, Wockhardt UK said, “This extension by the UK Government displays our collaboration and commitment in the vital role that we have been playing in the fill-finish process for COVID-19 vaccines in UK."

Wockhardt in August 2020 had said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish the COVID-19 vaccines.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at 527.15 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.