London: Britain's coronavirus lockdown will stay in place until at least June 1, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he unveiled cautious plans to lift restrictions imposed seven weeks ago.

He, however, said there will be gradual easing of some of the measures which have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," Johnson said in a televised address. "Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures."

From Monday, those who cannot work from home will be actively encouraged to go to work, he said, and from Wednesday people will be allowed to take unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

