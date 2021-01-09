OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK eyes delaying tax rises, ending stamp duty holiday: Report
Rishi Sunak has also rejected calls to extend the stamp duty holiday on home purchases (AFP)
UK eyes delaying tax rises, ending stamp duty holiday: Report

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 06:50 PM IST Bloomberg

The nation under severe lockdown restrictions and facing a recession makes it difficult to introduce the tax rises in the March budget, the report said

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to postpone tax rises until after the summer at the earliest because of concerns about the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, The Times reported on Saturday.

The nation under severe lockdown restrictions and facing a recession makes it difficult to introduce the tax rises in the March budget, the newspaper said, citing a senior government official it did not identify. It’s still too early to say if the tax rises would be included in the budget, the person said.

The Treasury did not immediately comment on the report

The moves come as the government is likely to borrow 370 billion pounds ($502 billion) this year, more than double the 158 billion-pound deficit at the peak year of the financial crisis, according to the report.

Sunak has also rejected calls to extend the stamp duty holiday on home purchases, which was introduced in July and exempted most buyers from paying the levy if they completed the purchase before March 31 this year, the paper said, without citing anyone.

The measure was supposed to be temporary to stimulate the economy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

