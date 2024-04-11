By early 2025, the minimum required income will increase 2 more times, rising to £38,700 – to meet the new salary threshold for a Skilled Worker visa.

The minimum income required to sponsor their relatives to the UK on a family visa has been increased by over 55 per cent on Thursday, as the country aims to reduce legal migration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beginning today (April 11), British citizens and residents, including those from the Indian community, will be need a minimum annual salary of £29,000 to sponsor their family for a UK Family Visa. This is up from the previous minimum annual salary requirement of £18,600.

According to UK government's official website, by early 2025, the minimum required income will increase 2 more times, rising to £38,700 – to meet the new salary threshold for a Skilled Worker visa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British government said that the new income requirement, which had remained unchanged for more than a decade, helps to ensure families are self-sufficient and not relying on public funds, whilst making a positive impact on the economy.

The new changes in the UK visa norms are a part of the reforms to immigration system the Rishi Sunak government announced last year. In May 2023, the UK government tighten the student visa route.

With the new rules, approximately 300,000 people arriving in the UK last year would no longer be able to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home Secretary, James Cleverly, said UK has reached a tipping point with mass migration. “There is no simple solution or easy decision which cuts numbers to levels acceptable to the British people. I promised action and we have delivered at remarkable speed."

We’ve acted to cut unsustainable numbers, to protect British workers and their wages, to ensure those bringing family to the UK do not burden taxpayers, and to build an immigration system fit for the future - and one the public can rightly have confidence in," Cleverly added.

Here are the full set of measures which UK government have implemented to reduce legal immigration: Ending the ability of nearly all students to bring dependents to the UK.

Restricting care workers from bringing family members.

Requiring care providers to register with the Care Quality Commission if they are sponsoring migrant care workers.

Commissioning the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to carry out a rapid review of the Graduate route for international students to prevent abuse, protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education and ensure it works in the best interests of the UK.

Increasing the minimum salary required for those arriving on the Skilled Worker visa, from £26,200 to £38,700

Replacing the Shortage Occupation List with a new Immigration Salary List, with employers no longer able to pay migrants less than UK workers in shortage occupations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

