UK fires Peter Mandelson as US ambassador to Britain over links to Jefferey Epstein

Britain on Thursday sacked Peter Mandelson, its ambassador to the US, after a controversy erupted over his long-term association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Mandelson's association with Epstein became a topic of distraction for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is under pressure in the realm of Britain's politics.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

UK has denied knowing about Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jefferey Epstein at the time of his appointment as the US ambassador.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” the foreign ministry said.

The action came after The Sun newspaper and Bloomberg published emails showing that Mandelson had advised Epstein to fight for early release when he faced charges over soliciting a minor.

Advertisement

“In particular Peter Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information,” the foreign ministry said.

What did Peter Mandelson's letter to Jefferey Epstein say? Mandelson, dubbed the ‘Prince of Darkness’ for his behind-the-scenes manoeuvring during the last Labour government had earlier come under fire over his relationship with Jefferey Epstein after a birthday book was released by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

The book featured a letter where the 71-year-old veteran Labour politician, who was key to the party's success under former leader Tony Blair, called the sex offender “my best pal”.

In the emails, Mandelson told Jefferey Epstein that he was “following you closely and here whenever you need” and urged him to “remember the Art of War” when dealing with prosecutors.

Advertisement

Mandelson also reportedly told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he received an 18-month sentence for admitting procuring a child for prostitution.

“I think the world of you,” he wrote to Epstein the day before the convicted sex offender began his sentence.