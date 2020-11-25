UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021

UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 20211 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 06:30 PM IST
In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7% in 2021
London: British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country's coronavirus-hit economy which was on course to shrink by 11.3% this year before recovering by 5.5% in 2021.
Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered a one-year plan for government spending.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
