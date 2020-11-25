Home >News >World >UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street (Reuters)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street (Reuters)

UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 06:30 PM IST Reuters

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7% in 2021

London: British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country's coronavirus-hit economy which was on course to shrink by 11.3% this year before recovering by 5.5% in 2021.

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7% in 2021.

Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered a one-year plan for government spending.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout