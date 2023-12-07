Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election

UK former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November said that she hopes that Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives into the next election. The development is seen as another indication that Suella Braverman is backing PM Rishi Sunak despite loosing her position over various controversies that shook her stint as the interior minister of the country. Suella Braverman also cleared that the party is considering any leadership changes ahead of the elections.

Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservations in a visibly difficult elections for the party as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is clear advantage of 15-20 pointsin opinion polls. Moreover, the tenure has been far from smooth for the Conservatives with the party changing five Prime Ministers is last six years.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.