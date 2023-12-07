comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 14:13:18
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,003.7 -1.98%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.9 -0.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.1 2.99%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 418.85 0%
Business News/ News / World/  Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election
Back Back

Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election

 Livemint

Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters (AP)Premium
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters (AP)

UK former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November said that she hopes that Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives into the next election. The development is seen as another indication that Suella Braverman is backing PM Rishi Sunak despite loosing her position over various controversies that shook her stint as the interior minister of the country. Suella Braverman also cleared that the party is considering any leadership changes ahead of the elections. 

Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservations in a visibly difficult elections for the party as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is clear advantage of 15-20 pointsin opinion polls. Moreover, the tenure has been far from smooth for the Conservatives with the party changing five Prime Ministers is last six years.

 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 02:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App