Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election
UK former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November said that she hopes that Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives into the next election. The development is seen as another indication that Suella Braverman is backing PM Rishi Sunak despite loosing her position over various controversies that shook her stint as the interior minister of the country. Suella Braverman also cleared that the party is considering any leadership changes ahead of the elections.