UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week

UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2022, 05:45 AM IST
- Negotiators have worked for 11 months to try to revive the 2015 deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for a bomb
- Western powers, China and Russia have for almost a year worked closely to revive the accord but the war in Ukraine is creating a sense of urgency to conclude talks before cooperation with Moscow may become more difficult