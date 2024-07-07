‘Power of politics that put people first..’, Rahul Gandhi congratulates UK PM Keir Starmer

Rahul Gandhi congratulates UK PM Keir Starmer on electoral victory, praises Labour Party's focus on economic growth, social services, and community empowerment.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended congratulations to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his significant electoral victory on Saturday.

In his letter to Starmer, Gandhi highlighted the Labour Party's focus on economic growth with equality, enhanced opportunities through robust social services, and community empowerment, noting that these priorities resonated strongly with the UK electorate.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally. Your campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future,” Gandhi said in his letter.

Also Read: King Charles, Prince William didn’t vote in UK Election 2024 as Keir Starmer is all set to become new UK PM; here’s why

He said that he too believed in the same ideals stated in their campaign.

“As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them. Your victory is a testament to the power of a politics that puts people first. I also look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK,” the letter further reads.

“I wish you all the best for your tenure, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future,” he said.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi expressed his commiserations on the defeat of the Rishi Sunak-led Conservative party in the UK general elections. He acknowledged that victories and setbacks are "inevitable parts" of the democratic process.

“I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride,” Rahul Gandhi said in a statement.

Also Read: Over two dozen Indian-origin politicians elected to UK Parliament — Meet Kerala-born Sojan Joseph and others

The Congress leader also lauded Rishi Sunak's dedication to public service, his commitment to the welfare of people, and his efforts in enhancing India-UK relations.

The Labour Party won a huge mandate in the UK elections and has come to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

As results from 648 out of 650 seats of the House of Commons were declared, Labour secured victory in 412 seats, whereas the Tories saw their seats reduced to just 121.

Also Read: UK Elections: Keir Starmer to become new PM; What Starmer’s win means for India?

Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015, assumed Labour leadership in 2020.

In his first speech outside 10, Downing Street, Starmer promised to serve all citizens, regardless of who they voted for and assured that the process of change would start immediately to “rebuild Britain.”

(With inputs from ANI)

