UK Elections 2024: ‘Sudha Murty can travel ‘simple’ to UK soon’, Netizens reacts as Rishi Sunak losses

Exit polls indicate the Labour Party's victory in the UK elections, ending Rishi Sunak's Conservative leadership era. Netizens react to Sunak's defeat, criticizing his work hours. Liberal Democrats and Reform UK gain electoral presence as Conservatives face backlash.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, walk outside a polling station during the general election in Northallerton, Britain, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, walk outside a polling station during the general election in Northallerton, Britain, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

As exit polls signalled a decisive triumph for the Labour Party, driven by widespread anti-incumbent sentiment, it marked the conclusion of the 14-year tenure under the leadership of Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. The internet erupted with reactions to Sunak's defeat, with netizens expressing a range of responses and emotions.

In a post on X, a netizen wrote, “Sudha Murty's son-in-law made his party Tories tank the election. Narayana Murthy didn't advise his son-in-law to work 70 hours a week to save his untalented ass after becoming an unelected PM??”

Another one wrote, “Sudha Murty can travel 'simple' to the UK soon.”

“Rishi may gang up with father law to work up to 90 hours a day,” it added.

Humorously, another netizen said, “One Family member enters Parliament in India, and another leaves the Parliament in the UK.”

Also Read: UK General Elections: Who is Keir Starmer, the man riding a landslide Labour wave to oust Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives

Sunak's party was projected to secure only 131 seats, marking its worst electoral performance in history. Voters appeared to penalize them for a combination of factors, including a cost-of-living crisis, years of internal instability, and ongoing divisions that have persisted since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Meanwhile, the centrist Liberal Democrats were forecast to secure 61 seats, indicating a significant electoral presence. The right-wing populist Reform UK party, led by Brexit advocate Nigel Farage, was also expected to perform unexpectedly well with 13 seats.

Early election results confirmed a trend where Labour and the Liberal Democrats were gaining seats at the expense of the Conservatives. Reform UK achieved its first electoral victories, often pushing the Conservatives into third place in various constituencies.

Also Read: ’Experienced racism..’: UK PM Rishi Sunak opens up, says parents wanted him to speak without an accent to ‘fit in’

Regarding foreign policy, particularly Britain's approach to Russia's actions in Ukraine, Keir Starmer's ascension is not expected to bring about significant shifts. He has affirmed his commitment to maintaining Britain's supportive stance towards Kyiv.

Additionally, Starmer has called for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He has also advocated for efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by the militant group, as reported by CNN.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
HomeNewsworldUK Elections 2024: ‘Sudha Murty can travel ‘simple’ to UK soon’, Netizens reacts as Rishi Sunak losses

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.25
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-0.1 (-0.03%)

Tata Steel

174.35
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.08%)

HDFC Bank

1,665.70
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-60.9 (-3.53%)

Tata Motors

1,000.50
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

441.50
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
22.75 (5.43%)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

640.80
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
30.75 (5.04%)

Swan Energy

656.70
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
30.1 (4.8%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,810.15
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
125.95 (4.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue