Exit polls indicate the Labour Party's victory in the UK elections, ending Rishi Sunak's Conservative leadership era. Netizens react to Sunak's defeat, criticizing his work hours. Liberal Democrats and Reform UK gain electoral presence as Conservatives face backlash.

As exit polls signalled a decisive triumph for the Labour Party, driven by widespread anti-incumbent sentiment, it marked the conclusion of the 14-year tenure under the leadership of Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. The internet erupted with reactions to Sunak's defeat, with netizens expressing a range of responses and emotions.

In a post on X, a netizen wrote, “Sudha Murty's son-in-law made his party Tories tank the election. Narayana Murthy didn't advise his son-in-law to work 70 hours a week to save his untalented ass after becoming an unelected PM??"

Another one wrote, "Sudha Murty can travel 'simple' to the UK soon."

“Rishi may gang up with father law to work up to 90 hours a day," it added.

Humorously, another netizen said, “One Family member enters Parliament in India, and another leaves the Parliament in the UK."

Sunak's party was projected to secure only 131 seats, marking its worst electoral performance in history. Voters appeared to penalize them for a combination of factors, including a cost-of-living crisis, years of internal instability, and ongoing divisions that have persisted since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Meanwhile, the centrist Liberal Democrats were forecast to secure 61 seats, indicating a significant electoral presence. The right-wing populist Reform UK party, led by Brexit advocate Nigel Farage, was also expected to perform unexpectedly well with 13 seats.

Early election results confirmed a trend where Labour and the Liberal Democrats were gaining seats at the expense of the Conservatives. Reform UK achieved its first electoral victories, often pushing the Conservatives into third place in various constituencies.

Regarding foreign policy, particularly Britain's approach to Russia's actions in Ukraine, Keir Starmer's ascension is not expected to bring about significant shifts. He has affirmed his commitment to maintaining Britain's supportive stance towards Kyiv.

Additionally, Starmer has called for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He has also advocated for efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by the militant group, as reported by CNN.

(With inputs from agencies)

