UK General Elections 2024: Why has Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for July 4 polls — explained
UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak's decision to hold early elections on July 4 triggered a divided response within the Conservative Party as the opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer poses strong competition.
UK General Elections 2024: United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election on July 4. In a statement from Downing Street on May 22, Sunak said he spoke to King Charles earlier that day to request the dissolution of Parliament for a general election.