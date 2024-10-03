Historic! UK gives sovereignty of Chagos Island to Mauritius; India says ‘consistently supported…’

In a landmark agreement, the UK has agreed to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining Diego Garcia's military base for 99 years. This pivotal development signals a significant step and enhances regional security.

Livemint
Updated3 Oct 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Photo of fuel tanks at the edge of a miltary airstrip on Diego Garcia, largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966. (File photo)
Photo of fuel tanks at the edge of a miltary airstrip on Diego Garcia, largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966. (File photo)(REUTERS)

In a historic development, UK government has agreed to hand sovereignty of the long-contested Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining sovereignty of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years, and will pay Mauritius an undisclosed rent.

Chagos Islands is an an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, and the deal will secure the future of a strategically important UK-US military base.

According to PTI, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth soon after to welcome the political agreement.

 

Also Read | Ending UK Benefit Cap Would Slash Child Poverty, IFS Says

Meanwhile, welcoming the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, India said, “This significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius. The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development.”

“India has consistently supported Mauritius’s claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius,” said Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

 

Also Read | UK Banks Now Have Up to Four Days to Check Payments for Scams

It further added that India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, saying it would secure the effective operation of Diego Garcia, a strategically important airbase in the Indian Ocean, into the next century, reported Reuters.

 

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates October 3, 2024: Historic! UK gives sovereignty of Chagos Island to Mauritius; India says ’consistently supported’

The deal settled the contested sovereignty of the islands, the last British overseas territory in Africa, while ongoing legal challenges had imperilled the long-term future of the Diego Garcia, Reuters quoted British Foreign Minister David Lammy, as saying.

He said the base, whose strategic significance was demonstrated during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts where it acted as a launch pad for long-range bombers, was now guaranteed for at least 99 years.

"Today's agreement ... will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security," Lammy said in a statement.

Biden echoed that sentiment, saying Diego Garcia played "a vital role in national, regional, and global security".

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldHistoric! UK gives sovereignty of Chagos Island to Mauritius; India says ‘consistently supported…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.