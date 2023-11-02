UK government cracks down on marketing and sale of vapes to children
he development comes at a time when a 12-year-old had to be placed in a medically induced coma after her lungs were severely weakened by vaping
The United Kingdom government has also come down heavily on vaping, e-cigarettes and new-age gateway products and has shared its proposal for public consultation to rein in on vaping by children. The development comes at a time when a 12-year-old had to be placed in a medically induced coma after her lungs were severely weakened by vaping.