UK government cracks down on marketing and sale of vapes to children

The United Kingdom government has also come down heavily on vaping, e-cigarettes and new-age gateway products and has shared its proposal for public consultation to rein in on vaping by children. The development comes at a time when a 12-year-old had to be placed in a medically induced coma after her lungs were severely weakened by vaping.

“The lack of awareness surrounding the risks associated with vaping is a huge concern in many countries, including India. Many school-going children are taking up vaping under the false assumption that it carries no risks or dangers. This alarming trend is troubling because young individuals may unknowingly become addicted. Both children and their parents often remain unaware of the severe health consequences of vaping, as they perceive it as a harmless activity involving the inhalation of flavours like apple or strawberry. India's ban on e-cigarettes was primarily motivated by the aim to protect the health of our vulnerable youth and children.

“What the UK is currently striving to achieve, India had already accomplished earlier by banning vaping devices, and the Indian government deserves commendation for its proactive stance. The onus is now on the people at large to collaborate with the state to protect and create a safe space for our children. The only way to do that is by learning and education," said Sushant Kalra, parenting coach and TEDx speaker.

“Although India’s efforts in implementing the ban on vaping is laudable, there is a need for more measures. While curtailing the availability of vapes through the grey market, both physically and online is crucial, demand side controls are also crucial. The addictive nature of vaping poses a growing threat to our children and youth in a post-COVID world. As we continue to grapple with understanding the full effects of vaping on the human body, cases like Sarah Griffin's serve as stark reminders of the very real dangers that vaping presents to children. It is imperative for all countries to take strict measures to ensure that vapes do not reach the hands of children," said Dr Rajesh Gupta, Additional Director Pulmonology & Critical Care – Fortis Healthcare Noida.

