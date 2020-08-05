Subscribe
Home >News >world >UK government invests $18 million in Scottish vaccine site
Valneva SE biotech company President and Chief Business Officer Franck Grimaud talks in his office at the Valneva Group headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, western France on July 30, 2020. - Could the Covid-19 vaccine be found by a biotechnology company in western France, far from major global research centers? The hypothesis is more than plausible for the British government, which has just signed an important agreement with it. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

UK government invests $18 million in Scottish vaccine site

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The British government and Valneva will each invest 14 million pounds ($18 million) in the existing plant
  • Britain has reached deals for at least 250 million doses from four different vaccine developers in recent weeks

The UK agreed to invest in a Scottish factory that will make French biotech firm Valneva SE’s Covid-19 vaccine, in a move to secure domestic production of the shot.

The British government and Valneva will each invest 14 million pounds ($18 million) in the existing plant, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because the value hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

The deal, announced in a statement Wednesday, comes two weeks after the U.K. secured 60 million doses of the potential vaccine from the French company, and a further 40 million if the product proves safe and effective.

Britain has reached deals for at least 250 million doses from four different vaccine developers in recent weeks, giving the country one of the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses per capita globally. Valneva’s shot, which uses manufacturing technology developed for its jab for Japanese encephalitis, will enter clinical studies by year-end. The company also plans to boost investment in its manufacturing facility in Solna, Sweden.

More than 100 people are employed at the Livingston site, with another 75 jobs available when production starts. U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma is due to visit the plant on Wednesday.

