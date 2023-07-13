UK government offers millions of public sector workers pay raises in push to end strikes2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The British government Thursday offered millions of public sector workers including teachers, police and junior doctors pay raise between 5% to 7% in a bid to end an array of strikes, including a five-day walkout from doctors in Britain’s publicly funded health service.
