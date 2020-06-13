UK government’s 2-meter distancing could be dropped in days

Pubs and restaurants are working toward July 4 for the limited reopening of outdoor areas but say many won’t be viable if customers still have to stay 2 meters apart. The U.K. economy shrank a record 20.4% in April and the OECD has warned the U.K. economy could shrink 11.5% this year, that’s almost twice as much as what’s expected for the global economy, and the 9.1% seen for the euro area.