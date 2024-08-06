UK cancels two computing infrastructure projects for AI support worth $1.3 billion, to prioritise other fiscal plans

The computing infrastructure projects worth £500 million and £800 million, respectively have been dropped to prioritise other fiscal plans, a government spokesperson told CNBC.

Livemint
Updated6 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Together the initiatives aimed to build infrastructure capable of running advanced artificial intelligence models.
Together the initiatives aimed to build infrastructure capable of running advanced artificial intelligence models.(iStock)

The United Kingdom has dropped two taxpayer funded $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion) worth of computing infrastructure projects (£500 million and £800 million, respectively), to prioritise other fiscal plans, CNBC reported, citing a government spokesperson.

The first project worth £500 million was promised to the AI Research Resource by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government in 2023, it added. While the second project worth £800 million commitment was for the building of a next-generation exascale computer at the University of Edinburgh. Commissioned in 2023, it aimed to be able to perform 1 trillion calculations a second, the report said.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 10 states today

Together the initiatives aimed to build infrastructure capable of running advanced artificial intelligence models. Such AI models are typically, power intensive and require loads of traning data, it noted.

New Govt, New Plans

The report said that in an email, a spokersperson for the UK's Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), confirmed that both these projects have now been cancelled.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 11

“We are absolutely committed to building technology infrastructure that delivers growth and opportunity for people across the UK. The government is taking difficult and necessary spending decisions across all departments in the face of billions of pounds of unfunded commitments. This is essential to restore economic stability and deliver our national mission for growth,” the DSIT spokesperson said.

Spending in Focus

In 2023, the then Conservative Party-led UK government had announced an ‘AI Opportunities Action Plan’ to identify how the country could boost its computing infra to better adapt to AI and other emerging tech.

Also Read | Bangladesh turmoil: Congress asks Centre to ensure ‘border safety’

However, earlier this week British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced spending cuts and said the current Labour government had inherited around $28 billion (£22 billion) of unfunded pledges from the predecessor.

The former centre-right government had made AI a priority and said legislation would restrict innovation, while present Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration is considering in new statutory regulations for the AI industry, the report added.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11: India’s schedule for August 6

Notably, King Charles III was expected to announce the UK's first AI Bill in a speech last month, but this did not happen. Instead, a DSIT spokesperson told CNBC they "would consult on plans to regulate AI in due course".

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldUK cancels two computing infrastructure projects for AI support worth $1.3 billion, to prioritise other fiscal plans

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue