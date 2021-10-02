The British Army will start delivering fuel to forecourts across the country starting Monday, as the government makes its most drastic intervention yet to try to resolve a crisis that has gripped the nation.

Almost 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, will be deployed to distribute fuel, the government said in a statement late Friday.

It also beefed up measures announced just a week ago to bring foreign workers to the U.K., allowing 300 fuel drivers to come immediately, and extending an emergency visa program for haulage drivers into next year. Businesses had said the earlier steps -- timed to expire at year-end -- were insufficient, as the pandemic and post-Brexit immigration rules have put on a squeeze on labor.

The decisions comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to assuage his followers at the Conservative Party’s annual conference that the government has the situation under control. According to the Petrol Retailers Association, it will take weeks for supply to return to normal.

The government said more fuel is being delivered to the pumps than is being sold, and repeated that there’s no national shortage.

“If people continue to revert to their normal buying patterns, we will see smaller queues and prevent petrol stations closing," Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said in the statement.

But the scenes on the streets of London on Friday were far from normal. From Woodford New Road in the north of the city to Catford in the south, a significant number of service stations displayed signs saying they had no fuel.

And Steve McNamara, general secretary of the London Taxi Drivers’ Association, said the situation wasn’t improving.

“The vast majority of sites in London still have no fuel," he said in an interview. Where there is supply “we’re getting more reports of longer queues" and as many as a quarter of his members say they are unable to work.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

