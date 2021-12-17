UK govt reports 93,045 new Covid cases in third consecutive daily record

UK govt reports 93,045 new Covid cases in third consecutive daily record1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a concerning surge in infections across the country.
The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a concerning surge in infections across the country.
The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.
The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!