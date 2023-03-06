UK govt wanted to scare ‘the pants off’ public with Covid: Leaked WhatsApp messages reveal2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Leaked WhatsApp messages suggest that the authorities though news variants could be helpful in preparing the ground for a future lockdown and tougher restrictions.
Leaked WhatsApp messages have revealed that former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested "frightening the pants off" the public with a new Covid variant to ensure compliance with lockdown rules. The messages, part of the "Lockdown Files" - over 100,000 WhatsApp messages exchanged between ministers and officials - show the use of scare tactics to force compliance and push through lockdowns. In one message, UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said that the "fear/guilt factor" was "vital" in ramping up messaging during the third national lockdown in January 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×