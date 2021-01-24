UK has 77 South African Covid variant cases, 9 of Brazilian, says Matt Hancock

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that 77 cases of the South African variant of coronavirus had been found in the United Kingdom, all of them connected to travel from South Africa and under close observation.

The UK minister has also said that there was a very low number of cases of the Brazilian variant, nine at the latest count, and those were also being closely monitored.

"There are 77 known cases of the South African variant here in the UK," Hancock was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"They are under very close observation, and we have enhanced contact tracing to do everything we possibly can to stop them from spreading," the minister said, adding that all the known cases were people who had travelled from South Africa or had contact with someone else who had done so.

Meanwhile, the British government has extended lockdown laws to give councils the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops and public spaces until 17 July.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government couldn't consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels and until it is confident that the vaccination drive is working.

UK has also banned travellers from some African countries in an attempt to stop the spread of that strain in the United Kingdom and is weighing further restrictions.

