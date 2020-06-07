UK sees fewest Covid-19 deaths since lockdown, but threat of second wave looms

London: The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published on Sunday. These are the lowest figures since lockdown was declared on 23 March even as National Health Service officials told the Observer that UK should prepare for a second wave of infections,

London: The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published on Sunday. These are the lowest figures since lockdown was declared on 23 March even as National Health Service officials told the Observer that UK should prepare for a second wave of infections,

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours despite concern that the disease is spreading in Northwestern England.

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours despite concern that the disease is spreading in Northwestern England. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom's death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

The UK needs a plan to deal with a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections, NHS staff and public health experts told the Observer. Even though the number of new cases is declining, they’re still high, the experts said. The U.K. has the highest death toll after the U.S. at more than 40,500.

More than half of deaths may occur in nursing homes, the newspaper reported in a separate article. In an editorial, the paper backed calls for a public inquiry into the government’s response to the crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to stem the loss of support for his government’s response to the crisis. Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted there will be no “trade off" between the economy and health in a response to reports in the Sunday Times newspaper that Johnson wants to speed the lifting of the U.K.’s lockdown to stop a massive increase in unemployment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.