UK has no plans to change migration policy for free trade deal with India; PM Sunak team says, ‘it's crystal clear’1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:50 PM IST
UK will not alter migration strategy for trade deal with India, says spokesperson for PM Sunak ahead of G20 summit.
The UK has no intentions of altering its strategy for reducing net migration in pursuit of a free trade agreement with India, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in a recent announcement. This comes only a day ahead Sunak is headed for India to attend the G20 summit.