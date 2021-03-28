Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK has planned to ensure second Covid-19 doses administered on time: minister

UK has planned to ensure second Covid-19 doses administered on time: minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden.
1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Reuters

British minister’s comments come amid concerns over supplies due to friction with the European Union

LONDON : Britain has planned to ensure second COVID-19 doses are administered on time, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday amid concerns over supplies due to friction with the European Union.

"In all of our planning, we have factored in getting that second dose of the vaccine," he told Sky News.

When asked about a Mail on Sunday newspaper report that the Moderna vaccine would be deployed in Britain for the first time in mid-April, Dowden said: "We do expect Moderna to come later this month."

