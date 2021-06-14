OPEN APP
UK health minister Matt Hancock will address parliament over Covid unlocking on Monday

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

