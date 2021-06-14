Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK health minister Matt Hancock will address parliament over Covid unlocking on Monday

UK health minister Matt Hancock will address parliament over Covid unlocking on Monday

British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock.
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Reuters

  • That statement will come after PM Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

