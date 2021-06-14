{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

