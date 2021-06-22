British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 data looks encouraging and currently suggests England 's lockdown can fully end on July 19 as planned because a recent rise in cases is not resulting in deaths.

"We're on track for the opening on the 19th of July, and we will watch vigilantly and we'll look at the data in particular at the start of next week," Hancock told BBC radio.

"But I would say that the data, over the last week or so, has been encouraging, and especially looking at the number of people who are dying, that is staying very, very low, and it shows that the vaccine is working"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

