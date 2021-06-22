Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK health minister says COVID-19 data looking good on easing lockdown

UK health minister says COVID-19 data looking good on easing lockdown

Premium
England's lockdown can fully end on July 19 as planned, Matt Hancock said
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Reuters

We're on track for the opening on the 19th of July, and we will watch vigilantly and we'll look at the data in particular at the start of next week, Matt Hancock told BBC radio

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 data looks encouraging and currently suggests England's lockdown can fully end on July 19 as planned because a recent rise in cases is not resulting in deaths.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 data looks encouraging and currently suggests England's lockdown can fully end on July 19 as planned because a recent rise in cases is not resulting in deaths.

"We're on track for the opening on the 19th of July, and we will watch vigilantly and we'll look at the data in particular at the start of next week," Hancock told BBC radio.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"We're on track for the opening on the 19th of July, and we will watch vigilantly and we'll look at the data in particular at the start of next week," Hancock told BBC radio.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"But I would say that the data, over the last week or so, has been encouraging, and especially looking at the number of people who are dying, that is staying very, very low, and it shows that the vaccine is working"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!