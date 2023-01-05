UK health service hits breaking point with staff shortages and patient surge

More patients are arriving at hospitals than are being discharged, and some patients who no longer need medical attention are staying simply because they have no place else to go. According to the latest data, more than 12,000 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients awaiting social care, in which assistance is provided either at home or in a facility. Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, said this week that the pressure on the NHS was the worst he had ever seen. Hospitals, he told BBC Radio 4, are “full of patients who should be elsewhere."