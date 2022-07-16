After a “red" warning has been issued in the UK for extreme heat early next week, the British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan accordingly. This first-ever red warning for extreme heat covers parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England for Monday and Tuesday of next week, when temperatures will be at their highest. The warning includes London.

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met office said Friday. The British record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," Met Office meteorologist Paul Gundersen said in the release. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects."

Here's what has been advised to avoid health emergencies:

Drivers are being urged to ensure they are properly hydrated before setting off on car journeys to avoid the four-figure fine. Motorists will face a hefty fine of £1,000 for “failing to have proper control" of a vehicle due to dehydration symptoms including dizziness and a loss of focus at the wheel

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground are being advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless it is absolutely necessary. “If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to be some impact to Tube and rail services as a result of temporary speed restrictions we will need to introduce to keep everyone safe," said Andy Lord, chief operating officer of Transport for London, which runs the capital's transportation system.

With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and care homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures.