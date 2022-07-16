UK heatwave: Emergency meet to fines, check measures being taken to reduce impact2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- Motorists will face a hefty fine of £1,000 for failing to have proper control of a vehicle due to dehydration symptoms
After a “red" warning has been issued in the UK for extreme heat early next week, the British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan accordingly. This first-ever red warning for extreme heat covers parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England for Monday and Tuesday of next week, when temperatures will be at their highest. The warning includes London.