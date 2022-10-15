Amid severe political and financial turmoil that has questioned UK Prime Minister's retaining the position, over 180 British Indian Organisations have written an open letter to the authorities seeking protection following the violence in Leicester and Birmingham.
Amid severe political and financial turmoil that has questioned UK Prime Minister's retaining the position, over 180 British Indian Organisations have written an open letter to the authorities seeking protection following the violence in Leicester and Birmingham.
In the open letter the Hindu organisations have sought British government's intervention and protection as they feel they are being targeted and threatened. They have made six appeals, including provision for sufficient security to the Hindu community in the short and long terms.
In the open letter the Hindu organisations have sought British government's intervention and protection as they feel they are being targeted and threatened. They have made six appeals, including provision for sufficient security to the Hindu community in the short and long terms.
“We write to draw your attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK. Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace," the letter reads.
“We write to draw your attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK. Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace," the letter reads.
Organisations like National Council of Hindu Temples, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, Indian National Students Association UK, Iskcon Manchester, Overseas Friends of BJP (UK), the Hindu Lawyers Association (UK), and Insight UK have signed the open letter.
Organisations like National Council of Hindu Temples, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, Indian National Students Association UK, Iskcon Manchester, Overseas Friends of BJP (UK), the Hindu Lawyers Association (UK), and Insight UK have signed the open letter.
“We are less than two per cent of the population, and yet, our contribution, of which you no doubt are aware, is significantly higher both in terms of socio-economic contribution to the British economy and by way of social integration as well as upholding our progressive British values. The Hindu community is one of the most law-abiding, as evidenced by the imprisonment statistics. Yet, today, we feel like a community that is under siege. As a last resort, we write to you to draw your attention to our plight, and the long-term consequences of what is unfolding." the letter added.
“We are less than two per cent of the population, and yet, our contribution, of which you no doubt are aware, is significantly higher both in terms of socio-economic contribution to the British economy and by way of social integration as well as upholding our progressive British values. The Hindu community is one of the most law-abiding, as evidenced by the imprisonment statistics. Yet, today, we feel like a community that is under siege. As a last resort, we write to you to draw your attention to our plight, and the long-term consequences of what is unfolding." the letter added.
“You must be aware of the violence in Leicester and the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham as well as the vicious attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and outside London’s iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley. Although the causes of what happened in Leicester are many and complex, the bottom line is that a marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through violence and intimidation," the letter said.
“You must be aware of the violence in Leicester and the aggressive protests outside a temple in Birmingham as well as the vicious attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and outside London’s iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley. Although the causes of what happened in Leicester are many and complex, the bottom line is that a marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through violence and intimidation," the letter said.
The letter informed that the Hindu community lives in a ‘state of fear’ wherein some families have already left the neighbourhood, many more are preparing to relocate.
The letter informed that the Hindu community lives in a ‘state of fear’ wherein some families have already left the neighbourhood, many more are preparing to relocate.
The letter said, “First, to ensure that the Police are actively investigating the most recent crimes against the Hindu community as set out in this letter; second, to declare and ensure financial support is provided for the victims of these riots, including businesses in Leicester that have been vandalised during the riots and third, to commission an independent investigation into anti-Hindu hatred and its causes."
The letter said, “First, to ensure that the Police are actively investigating the most recent crimes against the Hindu community as set out in this letter; second, to declare and ensure financial support is provided for the victims of these riots, including businesses in Leicester that have been vandalised during the riots and third, to commission an independent investigation into anti-Hindu hatred and its causes."
It added, “Fourth, to recognise the threat of British homegrown extremism and how certain parts of Britain have become hubs of radicalisation; fifth, help us fund training for teachers so that they are aware of and can identify and deal with anti-Hindu hatred in schools; and sixth, to ensure that sufficient security is provided to the Hindu community both in the short-term and long-term, including sufficient security during the celebration of Diwali around the UK."
It added, “Fourth, to recognise the threat of British homegrown extremism and how certain parts of Britain have become hubs of radicalisation; fifth, help us fund training for teachers so that they are aware of and can identify and deal with anti-Hindu hatred in schools; and sixth, to ensure that sufficient security is provided to the Hindu community both in the short-term and long-term, including sufficient security during the celebration of Diwali around the UK."
The tension between Hindu and Muslim communities following an India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup led to a spate of violent clashes in the eastern England city of Leicester last month.
The tension between Hindu and Muslim communities following an India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup led to a spate of violent clashes in the eastern England city of Leicester last month.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.