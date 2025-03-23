Southern England and the East Midlands experienced severe weather conditions on Saturday, with heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms sweeping through the region. The UK recorded approximately 400 lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall led to localized flooding.

Road Closures and Flooding National Highways confirmed that flooding led to the closure of parts of the M18 in Yorkshire on Saturday. Additionally, sections of the M40 near Warwick remained closed into Sunday due to residual flooding. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and stay updated on travel advisories.

Meteorological Analysis Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, reported that thunderstorms were observed across London, Buckinghamshire, and parts of the eastern Midlands, extending into southern Lincolnshire. "In terms of rainfall totals, we saw mostly 10 to 15 millimetres over 20 minutes to an hour," she said. The storms were driven by surface-based convection, where strong sunlight heated the ground, causing warm air to rise and form thunderstorms.

Impact of Unseasonal Temperatures The stormy weather followed an unusually warm day on Thursday when the UK experienced its highest spring equinox temperatures since 1972, reaching 21°C in some areas. Ms. Glaisyer noted that temperatures around 18°C in March are becoming more common due to climate change, leading to increased instances of severe weather events.

Flood Alerts and Ongoing Warnings The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for 22 areas, including North Hampshire, Salisbury, and Hertfordshire. Residents in affected regions are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against potential flooding.