UK hotel for migrants torched near Birmingham, PM Keir Starmer warns, ’I guarantee you...’

The violence is a major challenge for UK PM Keir Starmer, elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated5 Aug 2024, 06:34 AM IST
UK hotel for migrants torched near Birmingham, PM Keir Starmer warns. (Reuters Photo)
UK hotel for migrants torched near Birmingham, PM Keir Starmer warns. (Reuters Photo)

A hotel housing asylum seekers near Birmingham, in central England, was targeted amidst a wave of violent anti-immigration demonstrations organised by far-right protesters across Britain, said police on Sunday.

In an official statement, Staffordshire Police said, "A large group of individuals have been throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police at the hotel in the town of Tamworth, with one officer injured."

Hundreds of demonstrators confronted riot police equipped with shields in the northeastern English city of Middlesbrough. Some protesters hurled bricks, cans, and pots at the officers. Additionally, the demonstrators confiscated a camera from an AFP news crew and destroyed it, though the journalists were unharmed.

Also Read | Boneheaded anti-immigration politicians are throttling globalisation

These recent incidents followed police reports stating that over 150 individuals had been arrested since Saturday during clashes at far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool, and Hull, as well as in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The violence is the worst England had seen since the summer of 2011 when widespread rioting followed the police killing of a mixed-race man in north London.

Also Read | Indian-origin man guilty of smuggling migrants in mattresses, freezers into UK

UK PM Keir Starmer warns

UK leader Keir Starmer warned far-right protesters on Sunday they would "regret" participating in England's worst rioting in 13 years, as disturbances linked to the murder of three children earlier this week flared across the country.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves," Starmer said in a TV address.

Also Read | Seven charged in smuggling migrants in sweltering secret compartment with little water

There was "no justification" for what he called "far-right thuggery", he added, promising to bring the perpetrators "to justice".

The violence is a major challenge for Starmer, elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.

What led to UK protests?

The unrest was sparked by false rumours circulating on social media regarding the background of 17-year-old British-born suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of killing children aged six, seven, and nine and injuring ten others.

Police have attributed the violence to supporters and affiliated groups of the English Defence League, an anti-Islam organisation founded 15 years ago, whose members have been associated with football hooliganism.

Also Read | Politicians usually moderate when in power. Britain’s Starmer could be different

Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, prompting the UK interior ministry to announce on Sunday the provision of new emergency security measures for Islamic places of worship.

The protests have been promoted on far-right social media channels under the slogan "Enough is enough." Participants have waved English and British flags while chanting slogans such as "Stop the boats," referring to the irregular migrants crossing the Channel from France to Britain.

 

(With AFP inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 06:34 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldUK hotel for migrants torched near Birmingham, PM Keir Starmer warns, ’I guarantee you...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue