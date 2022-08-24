UK immigration: New scale-up visa to ease work permits for skilled professionals

Scale-up visa allows businesses to employ high-skilled individuals who will receive 2 years’ leave to remain in the UK without requiring further sponsorship or permission beyond the first 6 months
The UK government announced the launch of the new scale-up visa which is likely to help the country's top high-growth businesses to attract the world’s top talents including scientists, engineers, architects, programmers, and other skilled professionals to work for them.
Regarding the new visa, Kevin Foster, Minister for Safe and Legal Migration, said, rapidly growing businesses, like small enterprises, tech and financial services, need the right level of support to go to the next level.
“Through our Scale-up visa, we’re enabling businesses to focus on their growth and innovation by giving them more freedom to bring in the diverse skills and experience they need, making them more attractive on an international stage."
What is the Scale-up visa?
Scale-up visa allows businesses to employ high-skilled individuals who will receive 2 years’ leave to remain in the UK without requiring further sponsorship or permission beyond the first 6 months, as per the government.
“The Scale-up visa will give them (businesses) greater flexibility to hire, often in-demand, talent they need so they can go to the next level, while boosting the UK’s high-skilled pool."
Who will be able to hire through the Scale-up visa?
The government notified that companies that have achieved growth of 20% or more in either employment or turnover year-on-year for at least 3 years and employed a minimum of 10 people at the start of the 3 years will be eligible to sponsor talented individuals through the Scale-up visa.
Eligible businesses will be able to attract highly skilled talent including, scientists, engineers, programmers, software developers, research and development professionals, economists, architects, technicians, financial and investment advisers.
Meanwhile, welcoming the launch of the Scale-up visa, Irene Graham OBE, CEO of the ScaleUp Institute said, “This is something we have recommended since our inception and should provide a much-needed fast track service to enable local growth companies to access the talent they need more quickly."
The visa should help with the skills demands. We look forward to continuing to work with the government as this service evolves to ensure it fully addresses scaling business needs and works effectively, he added.
