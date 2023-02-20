'UK immigration system not welcoming...': Expert on changes in visa rules for Indian techies
The UK immigration system is cumbersome and overly bureaucratic, and the hostile immigration environment promoted by the Government isn’t seen as welcoming, expert said
Citing a downturn in the Indian tech sector that has led to around 25,000 job losses, experts have urged the UK Government to make access to visas easier for Indian techies.
