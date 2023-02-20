The surplus of Indian tech workers comes after a decade-long hiring spree of computer programmers and science graduates, but as companies contract in response to the global economic downturn, thousands of these workers have been laid off and many are now struggling to find jobs. Other nations, including the US, Canada, and Germany, have recently taken steps to relax immigration rules to attract more highly skilled migrants, while the Australian government is also reviewing its immigration policies with a view to making the country an easier destination for skilled migrant workers.